South Korean boy band SHINee is gearing up to release its new album.

The K-pop group shared a mood sampler and teaser photos for the album, Don't Call Me, on Monday.

The mood sampler, titled "Fake Reality," shows the members of SHINee in different scenes that push the limits of reality. The teaser ends with the members seemingly illuminated by a UFO.

"In this area, some of my beliefs become a fantasy. And some of my fantasies become a belief," a person says in a voiceover.

The first teaser image shows the members of SHINee in a car with a billboard reading, "Any resemblance to actual person or event is purely coincidental" in the background.

Another image shows the members of SHINee on the same set as the mood sampler.

SHINee shared a schedule for Don't Call Me last week. The group will release the album and a new music video Feb. 22.

Don't Call Me will mark SHINee's first album since The Story of Light, which was released as a three-part album in 2018. SHINee consists of Onew, Key, Minho and Taemin.