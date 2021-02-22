South Korean boy band SHINee is back with new music.

On Monday, the K-pop group released the album Don't Call Me and a music video for its song of the same name.

In the "Don't Call Me" video, the members of SHINee sing and dance in a warehouse. Toward the end of the video, the walls disappear and are replaced by scenes of a train and outer space.

The "Don't Call Me" lyrics address an "obsessed" ex who won't give up on the relationship and keeps calling.

Don't Call Me also features the songs "Heart Attack," "Marry You," "Code," "I Really Want You," "Kiss Kiss," "Body Rhythm," "Attention" and "Kind." SHINee teased the album with photos and videos featuring UFOs and other "Fake Reality"-themed images.

Don't Call Me is SHINee's first album since The Story of Light, which was released as a three-part album in 2018.

SHINee consists of Onew, Key, Minho and Taemin. The group made its debut in 2008.