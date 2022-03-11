Sheryl Crow looks back on life, career in new trailer for Showtime doc
UPI News Service, 03/11/2022
Sheryl Crow gets honest about her life and career in the new trailer for her upcoming Showtime documentary film, Sheryl.
ADVERTISEMENT
The clip, released on Friday, features archival footage from Crow's childhood, music tours and interviews with Keith Richards, Laura Dern, Joe Walsh, Emmylou Harris, Brandi Carlile and more.
The trailer also announces that Sheryl will premiere May 6 on Showtime.
"An intimate story of song and sacrifice -- musically gifted superstar Sheryl Crow navigates an iconic yet arduous musical career battling sexism, ageism, depression, cancer and the price of fame before harnessing the power of her gift," reads the synopsis.
Amy Scott serves as director. Crow will also be releasing a greatest hits album on May 6 in conjunction with the documentary titled Music From the Feature Documentary.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.