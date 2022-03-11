Sheryl Crow gets honest about her life and career in the new trailer for her upcoming Showtime documentary film, Sheryl.

The trailer also announces that Sheryl will premiere May 6 on Showtime.

"An intimate story of song and sacrifice -- musically gifted superstar Sheryl Crow navigates an iconic yet arduous musical career battling sexism, ageism, depression, cancer and the price of fame before harnessing the power of her gift," reads the synopsis.

Amy Scott serves as director. Crow will also be releasing a greatest hits album on May 6 in conjunction with the documentary titled Music From the Feature Documentary.