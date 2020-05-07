The Jazz Foundation of America will host a live stream featuring singer Sheryl Crow and actor Bruce Willis.

The foundation, which helps jazz and blues musicians in need of emergency funds, announced a lineup for #TheNewGig benefit concert Thursday on Twitter.

Crow, Elvis Costello, Robert Cray and Angelique Kidjo will perform during the virtual event May 14 at 8 p.m. ET. Actor and comedian Keegan Michael-Key will host the special.

The stream will also feature appearances from Willis, Jeffrey Wright, Bootsy Collins, Ivan Neville, Milton Nascimento, Shemekia Copeland and Kim Wilson.

Proceeds from #TheNewGig will benefit the foundation's COVID-19 Musicians' Emergency Fund, which helps musicians and their families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

"An entire community of artists who live gig to gig has gone from standstill to freefall, financially speaking, but their music has continued to give us solace and comfort in quarantine," JFA executive director Joe Petrucelli said in a statement. "Support for #TheNewGig and the COVID-19 Musicians' Emergency Fund offers them direct assistance and creates a sense of solidarity and hope in a time of despair and uncertainty."

Crow previously took part in a six-hour streaming event preceding Global Citizen's One World: Together at Home special.