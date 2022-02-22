Sherri Shepherd is set to host her own daytime talk show in the fall titled Sherri, which will take over the time periods held by The Wendy Williams Show.

The Wendy Williams Show will be ending after 13 seasons. Shepherd has been a frequent guest-host on The Wendy Williams Show this season as Williams deals with health issues.

Sherri will be distributed by Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury. David Perler (The Wendy Williams Show) will executive produce Sherri along with Shepherd and Jawn Murray.

"OMG! I am so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk show Sherri in the fall. I can't wait until I return to NY to host the show and merge everything I love...pop culture, talk, entertainment and comedy. I am thankful for Debmar-Mercury and Fox for partnering with me on this show and look forward to this new journey," Shepherd said in a statement.

"Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making the transition now. We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery," Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said in a statement.

Shepherd was previously a co-host on ABC's The View and is currently a co-host on Fox's Dish Nation. She has also starred in HBO Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls, ABC's Call Your Mother and Netflix's Mr. Iglesias.