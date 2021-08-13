Sherlock, Til Death Us Do Part and EastEnders actress Una Stubbs has died at home in Edinburgh. She was 84.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her agent, Rebecca Blond, confirmed her death to The New York Times, but she did not disclose the cause of it.

"Mum passed away quietly today with her family around her, in Edinburgh. We ask for privacy and understanding at this most difficult and sad of times," her family said in a statement to the BBC Thursday.

Stubbs' career spanned nearly six decades. Her other roles include Summer Holiday, Fawlty Towers, Keeping Up Appearances, Call the Midwife and The Worst Witch.

She is survived by three sons: Jason Gilmore, and composer/musicians Christian Henson and Joe Henson. She also has six grandchildren.

"We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Una Stubbs who played the beloved Mrs. Hudson opposite Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in Sherlock. Our thoughts are with her family and friends as we wish them comfort at this difficult time," Masterpiece on PBS, which airs Sherlock in the United States, said on Facebook Thursday.

Sherlock co-creator Steven Moffat mourned Stubbs' death on Instagram.

"The loveliest light on Baker Street has gone out," Moffat wrote.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"What a woman, what a talent, what a star -- and just about the kindest, nicest, funniest person you could meet. I don't know how anyone even starts summing up that career -- Till Death Us Do Part, Fawlty Towers, the incomparable Aunt Sally in Worzel Gummidge ... and, of course, the irreplaceable heart and soul of Sherlock."