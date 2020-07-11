California's Ventura County Sheriff's Office shared video footage of the equipment being used to search for missing actress Naya Rivera.

The 33-year-old Glee alum was boating with her 4-year-old son Josey on Lake Piru Wednesday when she vanished.

The child was wearing a life jacket when he was discovered, alone and sleeping, on the boat.

Search parties have been looking for Rivera since.

Officials said Thursday that they were treating the search as a recovery mission not a rescue.

"Unfortunately, they did not locate Naya Rivera . They are still searching," Ventura County Sheriff's Office Captain Eric Buschow told reporters during a press conference on Friday. "We don't know if she's going to be found 5 minutes from now or five days from now."

Later in the day, the sheriff's department tweeted a video of the machine used to look for Rivera's body.

"Here's the ROV used by @TulareSheriff in the search for Naya Rivera at Lake Piru today. This is one of many resources being used, along with side scan sonar, dogs, and divers," the post said.

"Here's an example of the underwater visibility at a 30-foot depth in Lake Piru," said another video showing a portion of the murky lake with a large tree branch below the surface.

Josey is now with his father, Rivera's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey.