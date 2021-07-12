Sheridan Smith has begun filming her scenes for ITV's upcoming four-part drama series, No Return.

ADVERTISEMENT

No Return, which will air in 2022, follows a family who gets caught up in a living nightmare while on vacation in Turkey.

Smith (Cleaning Up, The C Word) will portray mother Kathy who has to fight for her 16-year-old son's freedom after he's accused of a serious crime.

Co-stars include Michael Jibson, Louis Ashbourne Serkis, Lily Sutcliffe, Jodie Campbell, Sian Brooke, David Mumeni, Philip Arditti, Murat Steven and Rufus Hound.

John Alexander (Grace, Belgravia) is directing the project based off a script by creator Danny Brocklehurst (The Stranger, Come Home). Nicola Shindler, Richard Free and Brocklehurst are producing.

"We are thrilled to be making No Return for ITV. Danny has such a brilliant way of making an extraordinary situation feel completely relatable, and finding warmth and humor in even the most difficult circumstances. It's great to be working with the wonderful John Alexander again and we're excited to be starting production," Free said in a statement.