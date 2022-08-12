She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law star Tatiana Maslany is a married woman.

The 36-year-old actress announced on Thursday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that she recently married actor Brendan Hines

"My actual big news is I got married. Nobody knows, so don't tell anyone," Maslany jokingly told Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

"I married a wonderful guy named Brendan -- Brendan Hines," she added. "There's certain things you want to keep private, but we felt like you were the right person to tell it to."

Maslany said she and Hines kept their wedding small due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It went very well. It was a very chill day, other than the fact that our dog was our ringbearer -- Earl," the actress said. "Earl had the little box of rings attached to his neck."

Maslany then shared how her and Hines' wedding rings temporarily got lost as they took wedding photos in a field.

"There's this great picture where you can see Earl has lost the rings," she said. "We found the rings in this -- truly, it was in a field of sheep. Brendan saw them."

Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, in She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law, a new Marvel Studios series coming to Disney+ in August. Disney+ released posters for the show Thursday featuring Maslany, Jameela Jamil and Ginger Gonzaga.

Hines is known for playing Eli Loker on the Fox series Lie to Me and Josh Bennett on the Netflix series Locke & Key.