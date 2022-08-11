Disney+ is teasing its new series She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law.
The streaming service shared character posters for the series Thursday featuring Tatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil and Ginger Gonzaga.
She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law is based on the Marvel Comics character She-Hulk. The series follows Jennifer Walters, a lawyer in her 30s who can transform into the superhero She-Hulk. The character is a cousin of the Hulk.
Maslany plays Jennifer, aka She-Hulk, with Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Jennifer's paralegal and best friend.
Jamil portrays Titania, a villainous social media influencer.
