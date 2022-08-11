Disney+ is teasing its new series She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law.

The streaming service shared character posters for the series Thursday featuring Tatiana Maslany , Jameela Jamil and Ginger Gonzaga.

She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law is based on the Marvel Comics character She-Hulk. The series follows Jennifer Walters, a lawyer in her 30s who can transform into the superhero She-Hulk. The character is a cousin of the Hulk.

Maslany plays Jennifer, aka She-Hulk, with Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Jennifer's paralegal and best friend.

Jamil portrays Titania, a villainous social media influencer.

IMDb released a clip from She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law on Thursday that shows She-Hulk insisting to her cousin Bruce Banner (Ruffalo) aka the Hulk, that Captain America was a virgin.

She Hulk: Attorney-at-Law premieres Aug. 18 on Disney+.