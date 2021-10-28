Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward's band She & Him have released a new holiday track titled "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas."

"It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" is available to stream on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Tidal.

The song will appear on She & Him's upcoming 10th anniversary edition of their holiday album, A Very She & Him Christmas.

The 10th anniversary edition will include new songs such as a cover of Madonna's "Holiday" and a cover of Wham's "Last Christmas."

She & Him's last album was another holiday project titled Christmas Party, which was released in 2016. A Very She & Him Christmas was originally released in 2011.

She & Him will be going on tour starting in December. The duo will be making stops in Santa Barbara, Calif., Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Dallas and San Antonio.