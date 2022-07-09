Pop music star Shawn Mendes has announced on social media that he is taking a break from touring to focus on his mental health.

"This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I'm going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice," the 23-year-old "Stitches" singer wrote.

"I've been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family. After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I've hit a breaking point," he added. "After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know. Love you guys."

Mendes' Wonder concert tour began June 27 in Portland, Ore. It is slated to run through October.