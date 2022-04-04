iHeartMedia has announced a lineup for the 2022 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango music festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Camila Cabello , The Chainsmokers, Becky G, Charlie Puth , Lauv, 5 Seconds of Summer, Tate McRae, Latto, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Gayle and Em Beihold will perform.

In addition, Diplo will give a special performance at dusk.

Ryan Seacrest will host the event June 4 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles. The festival will broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations beginning at 10 p.m. EDT.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PDT, with pre-sales for the KIIS Club VIP to begin Thursday at 10 a.m.

"We are so excited to bring back the show that officially kicks off summer every year in Southern California. The 2022 lineup is jam packed with amazing artists who represent the very best in pop music right now," KIIS-FM Los Angeles program director Beata Murphy said.

"Everyone can expect to see awesome performances and hear all of your favorite songs of the summer. It also wouldn't be Wango Tango without some surprises, so join us on June 4 -- we promise you won't want to miss it," Murphy added.

Mendes released a single and music video for the new song "When You're Gone" last week. Fans speculated the song is about Mendes' split from Cabello after two years of dating.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!