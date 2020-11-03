Shawn Mendes, Beverley Knight and more are set to perform during BBC One's Children in Need fundraising special.

Mendes and Knight will appear on the 40th edition of the event which airs Nov. 13 on BBC One.

The cast from West End musicals Cinderella The Musical and Six will also be performing.

Mel Giedroyc, Stephen Mangan Alex Scott and Chris Ramsey are hosting the special which supports local charities and projects which are providing essential frontline help to children and young people in communities throughout the U.K.

A special segment from The One Show, hosted by Alex Jones and Ade Adepitan, and a sketch by the cast of BBC One's The Goes Wrong Show are also apart of the event's planned entertainment.