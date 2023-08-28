Shawn, 37, briefly touched upon Kaitlyn being single again during the August 21 episode of his "In the Booth" podcast, which was released about two weeks after the former The Bachelorette star and Jason -- who dated for about four years -- announced their split on August 6.
Jason moved from his place in Seattle to live with Kaitlyn in Nashville in June 2019, and then Jason popped the question in May 2021.
In June 2022, Kaitlyn told Us that she and Jason planned to start trying for a baby right after their wedding. (But now that Kaitlyn and Jason are over, she confessed that she's "terrified" to have kids and sadly doesn't know when children will happen for her).
Kaitlyn and Jason, however, never followed through with planning a wedding after their engagement, which raised eyebrows and eventually prompted breakup speculation.
While Kaitlyn and Jason split rumors were circulating, Shawn revealed on his podcast that he's going to be a dad with a woman named Audrey "Dre" Joseph, who had taken professional and promotional photos of him and is a member at his gym.
The Dancing with the Stars 29 winner then said on the August 17 episode of her "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast, "I truly think part of the reason Jason and I have not worked out is social media played a part in that -- not like cheating or anything, but just pressures or feeling like we're putting on a performative show."
That probably helps to explain why Kaitlyn decided to take a week-long hiatus from social media after her breakup with Jason made headlines. After all, Kaitlyn recently said her mental health "hit rock bottom" after things with Jason didn't work out.
"The lows that I've experienced in the last few months have never been so low," Jason confessed on the August 21 episode of his "Trading Secrets" podcast.
He added, "It's lonely, and it's an empty feeling. And there's times where you have these just tidal waves of depression, but then there are these times where, like, you feel lifted and you feel good again. It's just this back-and-forth flood of emotions."
The former banker is currently living "down the street" from Kaitlyn in Nashville and looking for a new place to live.
He and Kaitlyn have also been taking turns caring for the two Golden Retrievers they had adopted together during better times: Pino and Ramen.