Sharon Stone announced on Twitter a memoir, titled The Beauty of Living Twice, which will be released in March 2021.

"Possibility made me write this book: the opportunity to grow & to share that growth," the actress tweeted Tuesday alongside the book's cover.

"I have learned to forgive the unforgivable. My hope is that as I share my journey you too will learn to do the same," she continued.

The Beauty of Living Twice will be published by Alfred A. Knopf.

The publisher said on Twitter that Stone is honest in her book about her life and career. The memoir will follow the film star from her childhood in Pennsylvania to becoming a celebrated actress in Hollywood.