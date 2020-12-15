Sharon Osbourne announced on Twitter that she is recovering after being briefly hospitalized with COVID-19.

"I'm now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while 'The Talk' is on scheduled hiatus," Sharon Osbourne , 68, tweeted Monday, mentioning her rock star husband, 72-year-old Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne's The Talk co-host Carrie Ann Inaba recently announced that she also has tested positive for COVID-19.

Inaba said on Instagram she was experiencing a bad cough and a fever.

The news follows the revelation that Ashanti and Ellen DeGeneres are also fighting the virus.

Charley Pride, country music's first Black superstar, died Saturday at age 86 due to complications of COVID-19.