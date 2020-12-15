Sharon Osbourne briefly hospitalized with COVID-19
UPI News Service, 12/15/2020
Sharon Osbourne announced on Twitter that she is recovering after being briefly hospitalized with COVID-19.
"I'm now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while 'The Talk' is on scheduled hiatus," Sharon Osbourne, 68, tweeted Monday, mentioning her rock star husband, 72-year-old Ozzy Osbourne.
