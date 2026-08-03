Sharna Burgess has revealed whether she's interested in returning for Dancing with the Stars' upcoming 35th season.

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"We actually discussed it last year, and it was by no means a 'Please come back,'" Sharna, 41, told Us Weekly at the show's first fan convention, Dancing with the Stars Con 2026.

"It wasn't a hard offer on the table, but there was definitely a temperature check."

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Despite producers' alleged interest in having Sharna return as a pro partner on Dancing with the Stars, Sharna admitted she "wasn't ready" to compete on Season 34 in 2025.

"My son was not in school yet, and I was building on other things," Sharna explained. "I've been acting and doing a lot of other stuff, too."

Sharna and her fiance Brian Austin Green -- who proposed marriage in July 2023 after three years of dating -- welcomed a son, Zane Walker Green, together in June 2022.

But about a year ago, Sharna said she woke up one morning and realized, "I need dance back in my life."

She therefore noted, "If they were to ask me this year, I would absolutely say yes."

Sharna's experience at Dancing with the Stars Con in Palm Springs, CA -- where she got to meet supportive fans and reunite with DWTS pros -- apparently got her engines started.

"I can't tell you how happy my heart, my soul and my body is doing this," Sharna told the magazine. "And I think I still have a lot more to give."

However, Sharna acknowledged that she wouldn't want to come back to Dancing with the Stars if it means replacing one of her good friends.

"The cast is incredible and I would never, ever, ever want to take someone's spot," Sharna explained.
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"I would never want to get a position, which means someone else doesn't have one. I love all of the women on that cast."

Sharna gushed about how the women on Dancing with the Stars are "so powerful" and "so different" from one another.

"I think they're inspiring millions across the country, too. So, if there isn't a spot that I could be extra, I will forever be in the audience cheering them on," Sharna said.

Sharna confirmed that being a mother wouldn't stop her from performing on Dancing with the Stars since several of her friends have proven it's possible to have both a family and a demanding career.

"We can do it all. It's just learning how you can balance it," she boasted.

"We see [Daniella Karagach] and [Jenna Johnson] doing it with their babies out there, and I commend them for it because it's so spectacular the way they do that. We can have it all."

She added, "We just have to understand what that really means, you know? And it does come at a sacrifice with something."

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Sharna acknowledged that a stint on Dancing with the Stars this fall -- or in the future -- would mean "less time" with her kids and future husband. (Brian has four children from previous relationships with Vanessa Marcil and Megan Fox).

"If I was to choose to do the show, I would get less time with my kids, but maybe that also fills my cup so much that I can come back after three months and be even more present for my kids," Sharna reasoned.

"It's finding that balance, right? I think the mom version of me would have a whole different experience on Dancing with the Stars, too."

Sharna said Dancing with the Stars has opened up her "creativity," her "heart," and a "sense of play."

"And I think it would be a different version of me that came back if I ever got the chance," she teased.

But if Sharna doesn't serve as a pro partner on Dancing with the Stars' next season, the convention apparently satisfied her appetite for a bit.

"My heart is full. My soul is fed. It's really beautiful being back here with everyone," Sharna told the magazine.

"You know, the last time I really danced my butt off was before I had Zane, and so I loved being deep in that space of motherhood, but about a year ago, I peeked up my little head and I was like, 'Oh, I miss that part of me so much.'"

Sharna went on to recall, "And I said to the universe, I was like, 'I want more dance back in my life.' And thankfully, she provided, man. Deena Katz called me. I got to do the Disney Upfronts with everyone, and had a tango show with [Artem Chigvintsev], and now I get to do this."

Sharna said participating in the fan convention was like "coming home" to the cast, crew and fans.

"[I reunited with] people that I've known for over 10 years -- for nearly 15 years -- of doing Dancing with the Stars, getting to reconnect with them and also meet some of the new fanbase that are so passionate about it, and it's been a really wonderful experience," Sharna said.

Dancing with the Stars is set to return with a two-night premiere beginning on Tuesday, September 15 on ABC.

Sharna competed on Dancing with the Stars from Season 16 through Season 30 with the exception of Season 28. Her only win was a controversial one with Bobby Bones on Season 27.

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Bobby faced a lot of backlash for winning the mirrorball trophy despite not being one of the better technical dancers in the Dancing with the Stars finale.

In December, Sharna shut the idea of there being a "toxic" culture behind the scenes of Dancing with the Stars.




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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