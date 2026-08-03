"If I was to choose to do the show, I would get less time with my kids, but maybe that also fills my cup so much that I can come back after three months and be even more present for my kids," Sharna reasoned.
"It's finding that balance, right? I think the mom version of me would have a whole different experience on Dancing with the Stars, too."
"And I think it would be a different version of me that came back if I ever got the chance," she teased.
But if Sharna doesn't serve as a pro partner on Dancing with the Stars' next season, the convention apparently satisfied her appetite for a bit.
"My heart is full. My soul is fed. It's really beautiful being back here with everyone," Sharna told the magazine.
"You know, the last time I really danced my butt off was before I had Zane, and so I loved being deep in that space of motherhood, but about a year ago, I peeked up my little head and I was like, 'Oh, I miss that part of me so much.'"
Sharna went on to recall, "And I said to the universe, I was like, 'I want more dance back in my life.' And thankfully, she provided, man. Deena Katz called me. I got to do the Disney Upfronts with everyone, and had a tango show with [Artem Chigvintsev], and now I get to do this."
Sharna said participating in the fan convention was like "coming home" to the cast, crew and fans.
"[I reunited with] people that I've known for over 10 years -- for nearly 15 years -- of doingDancing with the Stars, getting to reconnect with them and also meet some of the new fanbase that are so passionate about it, and it's been a really wonderful experience," Sharna said.