Sharna Burgess has a baby boy on the way.

The 36-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro announced the sex of her unborn child with her boyfriend, actor Brian Austin Green , on Wednesday.

Burgess shared the news alongside a photo of Green and his three youngest sons resting their hands on her baby bump.

"And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional," Burgess captioned the post. "Baby Boy July 4th (ish) 2022."

"@brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it's growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky," she said.

Green has three sons, Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with his ex-wife, Megan Fox . He also has an older son, Kassius, 19, with Vanessa Marcil . Burgess tagged Kassius in her post.

"@kassius_marcil_green we are doing this photo again with you in it so we can hang it up at home. We love you xx," she wrote.

Burgess' fellow Dancing with the Stars pros Lindsay Arnold, Peta Murgatroyd and Witney Carson were among those to congratulate Burgess in the comments.

"So happy for you both!!!!! Love you so much!" Arnold wrote.

"CANNOT WAIT," Murgatroyd added alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

"Crying!!!!!! So happy for you sharna," Carson said.

Green confirmed the news in a post on his own account.

"We want to thank everyone for the amazingly kind well wishes," he wrote. "We are really excited to be welcoming a baby boy on or around the 4th of July :)) @sharnaburgess I cannot wait to see you hold your/our baby."

Burgess and Green made their relationship Instagram official in January. The couple announced Burgess' pregnancy earlier this month.