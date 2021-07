Discovery has announced highlights for this year's edition of its Shark Week programming block, which will air July 11-18.

In addition to marine biologists, shark scientists, underwater cinematographers and shark conservationists, the various shows and specials will also include appearances by David Dobrik, Tiffany Haddish , Robert Irwin, Johnny Knoxville , Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Noah Schnapp William Shatner , JB Smoove, Brad Paisley , Ian Ziering, Tara Reid Snoop Dogg , Eli Roth and Dr. Sandra Lee aka Dr. Pimple Popper.

"With 45 hours of shark programming, the most hours of programming in Shark Week history, Shark Week 2021 will take viewers to new locations to study and record new shark behaviors that have never been seen on camera before," the cable network said in a press release.