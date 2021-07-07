Shaquille O'Neal, Kemba Walker, Trae Young and other NBA stars read a number of Mean Tweets from fans on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

LaVar Ball, Grant Hill, Caron Butler, Khris Middleton, Domantas Sabonis, Kyle Lowry, Dwight Howard, Spencer Dinwiddie, Ja Morant, Brandon Ingram, Zach LaVine and Pascal Siakim also took part in the latest NBA edition of Mean Tweets on Tuesday.

"Shaquille O'Neal? More like Shaquille-Hasn't-Missed-A-Meal," a fan tweeted O'Neal.

"Kemba actually lead all guards in charges drawn two of the last three years. My working theory is that he is so short they simply do not see him," Walker read from a commentator.

"Dwight Howard looks like a sound cloud rapper who offers you his albums at the gas station you avoid," read another comment.