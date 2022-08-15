Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Shantaram.

The streaming service shared a photo for the drama series Monday featuring Charlie Hunnam

Shantaram is based on the Gregory David Roberts novel of the same name. The series is written and executive produced by Steve Lightfoot, who also serves as showrunner.

Hunnam plays Lin Ford, a fugitive who flees Australia for "vibrant and chaotic" 1980s Bombay, India.

"Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he's running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it," an official synopsis reads.

Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino , Antonia Desplat, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph and Shiv Palekar also star.

Shantaram will have a three-episode premiere Oct. 14 on Apple TV+, with subsequent episodes to follow Fridays.

Hunnam is known for playing Jax Teller on the FX series Sons of Anarchy. He also appeared in the films Pacific Rim, The Lost City of Z and Triple Frontier.