Kourtney publicly announced she's expecting her first child with Travis at his Blink-182 concert on June 16 by holding up a "Travis I'm Pregnant" sign in the audience, which was a nod to a scene in the band's 1999 music video for "All the Small Things."
Shanna then posted a swimsuit selfie via Instagram on June 17, and a fan asked for her thoughts on Kourtney and the drummer's baby news.
"Very excited for them," Shanna replied, "hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world."
But Kourtney's grand gesture at Travis' concert wasn't how Shanna found out about the pregnancy.
In fact, Shanna has apparently known about Travis and Kourtney's baby for a while now.
"I've known for weeks," the former Miss USA told another one of her followers on Instagram. "This is not new news to me."
Shanna married Travis in 2004 and they finalized their divorce in 2008. The pair have two children together -- son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17 -- and Travis is also a stepfather to Atiana, 24, whom Shanna had welcomed with Oscar De La Hoya.
On Father's Day, Kourtney took to Instagram with a slideshow of photos that showed off her baby bump.
"Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God's blessing and plan," Kourtney captioned the post on Sunday, June 18.
Travis commented on the post, "God is great."
That same day, Kourtney posted a picture of herself posing with Travis and his kids.