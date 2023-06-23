Celebrity Big Brother alum Shanna Moakler has shared how she feels about her ex-husband Travis Barker having a baby with his new wife, The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kourtney publicly announced she's expecting her first child with Travis at his Blink-182 concert on June 16 by holding up a "Travis I'm Pregnant" sign in the audience, which was a nod to a scene in the band's 1999 music video for "All the Small Things."

RELATED LINK: 'BIG BROTHER' SHOWMANCES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHICH COUPLES HAVE SPLIT UP?? (PHOTOS)

Shanna then posted a swimsuit selfie via Instagram on June 17, and a fan asked for her thoughts on Kourtney and the drummer's baby news.

"Very excited for them," Shanna replied, "hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world."

But Kourtney's grand gesture at Travis' concert wasn't how Shanna found out about the pregnancy.

In fact, Shanna has apparently known about Travis and Kourtney's baby for a while now.

"I've known for weeks," the former Miss USA told another one of her followers on Instagram. "This is not new news to me."

Shanna married Travis in 2004 and they finalized their divorce in 2008. The pair have two children together -- son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17 -- and Travis is also a stepfather to Atiana, 24, whom Shanna had welcomed with Oscar De La Hoya.

On Father's Day, Kourtney took to Instagram with a slideshow of photos that showed off her baby bump.

"Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God's blessing and plan," Kourtney captioned the post on Sunday, June 18.

Travis commented on the post, "God is great."

That same day, Kourtney posted a picture of herself posing with Travis and his kids.

"Happy Father's Day @Travisbarker ! Thank you for taking such good care of us," Kourtney wrote.

RELATED LINK: 'SURVIVOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO'S STILL TOGETHER?! WHICH SHOWMANCES SPLIT UP? (PHOTOS)

Kourtney, meanwhile, shares sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, as well as a daughter, Penelope Scotland, 10, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

A source recently told People that Kourtney is "just beyond excited" about being pregnant again, adding, "She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while."

"Everyone is so happy for her," the source said. "Kourtney can't wait to be a mom again. Her older kids are excited about the baby too."

The source noted how Kourtney had "been praying" to have a child with Travis.

"She has wanted a baby with Travis since they first started dating," the insider shared. "They have been trying to get pregnant for almost two years. It's been grueling."

Kourtney had been undergoing IVF, but she announced that she and Travis were "officially done with IVF" during a May episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.

ADVERTISEMENT
"We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen," Kourtney told the cameras.

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy, on May 22.

RELATED LINK: 'THE AMAZING RACE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

The pair had a low-key "practice" wedding at a chapel in Las Vegas in April following the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Season 3 of The Kardashians is slated to be released on May 25 on Hulu, according to People.




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER
BIG BROTHER SHOWMANCE COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
MORE CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER NEWS