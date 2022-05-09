Shanina Shaik expecting first child with Matthew Adesuyan
UPI News Service, 05/09/2022
Shanina Shaik is going to be a mom.
The 38-year-old Australian model is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Matthew Adesuyan.
Shaik shared the news Sunday on Mother's Day. The model showed her baby bump in maternity photos on Instagram, calling her unborn child "the new love of my life."
"Thank you for choosing me to be your Mum. I have always wanted you for as long as I can remember, and at times my patience was tested. The timing had to be right, and I can say with confidence that I am ready to be your guide, your protector and your best friend," Shaik captioned the post.
"I was raised by an amazing woman who taught me so much about Motherhood. She has set the bar high and I don't want to disappoint you," she said. "I want to raise you as she raised me; to be kind, caring, thoughtful and the best version of yourself."
Shaik promised to guide and support her future child "through every moment" of their life.
"Sharing you with the world today is the most previous gift I could possibly receive on Mother's Day," she said. "Mummy and Daddy can't wait to meet you!"
