Country music artists who will guest star on the new drama, Monarch are Shania Twain, Tanya Tucker, Martina McBride and Little Big Town, Fox has announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monarch stars Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon as Albie Roman and Dottie Cantrell Roman, who are legacy country music stars.

The Roman children put the family legacy in jeopardy by threatening to expose secrets. Anna Friel, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, Meagan Holder play the new generation of Romans.

Twain, Tucker, McBride and Little Big Town will appear over the course of the first season. Inigo Pascual, Adam Croasdell, Martha Higareda and Emma Milani also star.

Executive producer Melissa London Hilfers created Monarch, and EP Jon Harmon Felder is showrunner.

Monarch will premiere Sept. 11 and 12 in a two-night event after NFL doubleheader games. The show takes its regular time slot Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. EDT.