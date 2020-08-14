Shania Twain will release a reissue of her album The Woman in Me in October.

The 54-year-old country music singer shared plans Friday for The Woman in Me: Diamond Edition, a 25th anniversary reissue of her 1995 album.

The Diamond Edition is available to preorder as a CD, vinyl LP, CD box set or special crystal clear LP. The reissue features live recordings, previously unreleased tracks and mixes, and more.

"So nice we did it twice! This one has such a special place in my heart," Twain said of The Woman in Me on Instagram.

Twain originally released The Woman in Me in February 1995. The album was her first Diamond album and features the singles "Any of Man of Mine," "The Woman in Me (Needs the Man in You)" and "No One Needs to Know."

"This is really the album that started it all off for me," Twain said on Instagram in February. "It was the first certified Diamond album and 25 years later, I am still enjoying singing these songs every night."

Twain appeared on Friday's episode of Good Morning America, where performed her 1997 song "That Don't Impress Me Much" as part of the show's Summer Concert Series.

Twain released her fifth studio album, Now, in 2017. She said on Sunday Today in March that she's found a new voice since undergoing open-throat surgery due to Lyme disease.