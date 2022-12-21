Shania Twain will release the new song "Giddy Up!" in January.

The 57-year-old country music singer announced Wednesday that she will release the song Jan. 5, 2023, ahead of her new album, Queen of Me.

"I am here with some news that will put a spring in your step, a bounce in your heart... some up in your giddy! My new song 'Giddy Up!' is coming out January 5th!! I'm super excited for you all to hear this one, it's all about letting loose and doing the things that make you giddy!" Twain wrote on Instagram.

Twain will release Queen of Me on Feb. 3. The album features a Side A and Side B and includes the songs "Giddy Up," "Brand New," "Waking Up Dreaming," "Best Friend," "Pretty Liar," "Inhale/Exhale Air," "Last Day of Summer," "Queen of Me," "Got It Good," "Number One," "Not Just a Girl" and "The Hardest Stone."

"For me, the track order is as important as the music itself. Just like the music, it takes you on a journey and it's gotta be just right!" she said in November.

Twain announced Queen of Me and a new tour in October. The North American leg of the tour begins April 28 in Spokane, Wash.

Queen of Me will mark Twain's first album of new music in over five years.

The singer performed and was honored with the Music Icon Award at the People's Choice Awards this month.