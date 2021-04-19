Marvel Entertainment is giving a glimpse of the new film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the movie Monday featuring Simu Liu as the titular superhero, Shang-Chi.

The preview shows Shang-Chi's father, Wenwu (Tony Leung), aka the Mandarin, call upon Shang-Chi (Liu) and instruct him to take his place by his side in the mysterious Ten Rings organization. Shang-Chi rejects his father's demands.

Marvel also released a poster featuring Liu as Shang-Chi. The trailer and poster were released on Liu's 32nd birthday.

Awkwafina co-stars as Shang-Chi's friend Katy. Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, Ronny Chieng and Michelle Yeoh also appear in the film.

Shang-Chi is written by David Callaham, who co-wrote Wonder Woman 1984 and the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie. The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige.

Shang-Chi is based on the Marvel Comics character created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin. The movie opens in theaters Sept. 3.

Liu is known for playing Paul Xie on Blood and Water and Jung Kim on Kim's Convenience.