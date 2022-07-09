Shane Richie is set to reprise his role as Alfie Moon on the British soap opera EastEnders this fall, the BBC announced.

"Alfie's return is certain to turn a few heads with his past wrongdoings leaving him at odds with a number of people, especially his ex-wife Kat Slater (Jesse Wallace)," the network said in a press release Friday.

"Kat and Alfie's fiery relationship has been at the heart of a number of memorable storylines throughout the years but things finally came to an end for them in 2018 when Kat discovered Alfie was the father of her cousin Hayley's baby."

Katie Jarvis plays Hayley.

Alfie left town in 2019 and the BBC isn't explicitly saying what will bring him back to Walford.

"It's an absolute honor and privilege to be asked back to my TV home of Albert Square," Richie said in a statement.

"I'm looking forward to catching up with some old cast mates and meeting some new ones. The new exec producer Chris Clenshaw has been instrumental in wanting to bring Alfie Moon back with some wonderful storylines... and who am I to say no?! I can't wait."