NBC has announced it ordered to series, Found, a new one-hour drama starring Shameless alum Shanola Hampton.

Also featuring Brett Dalton , Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, Karan Oberoi, Kelli Williams and Mark-Paul Gosselaar , the show follows public relations specialist Gabi Mosely who works to bring missing people home.

"I love this show! I'm SO grateful to every single person on this project!" Hampton wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

"@kech99 there are no words! You have given this world a great gift!! Cannot wait for all of you to see it! #FOUND"

Nkechi Okoro Carroll is the showrunner and Greg Berlanti is producing the project.

"We are so happy to be working with Greg Berlanti and Nkechi Carroll on this incredible project that is so close to their hearts," Lisa Katz, president of entertainment scripted content at NBCUniversal, said in a statement Wednesday.

"Found is very compelling while also shining a light on an issue that is extremely relevant, and we know with this group at the helm these stories will be told authentically across all aspects of the production. Additionally, we have been determined to find a vehicle for Shanola and this project on NBC could not be a more perfect fit."