Latin music stars Shakira and Anuel AA are releasing an official music video for the single "Me Gusta."

The Columbian singer, 43, and Puerto Rican rapper, 27, shared a lavish new video for the song Friday following its release in January.

The video follows Shakira and Anuel AA as they sing about a couple whose relationship has lost its spark. The pair sport colorful outfits and are shown presiding over a decadent feast.

Shakira promoted the video in an Instagram post Friday.

"The #MeGustaVideo is here! Enjoy!" she wrote.

Shakira and Anuel AA released "Me Gusta" Jan. 13 and shared an animated lyric video for the song the next day.

Shakira and Anuel AA are both expected to release new albums this year. Shakira released her 11th studio album, El Dorado, in 2016, while Anuel AA released his debut album, Real Hasta la Muerte, in 2018.