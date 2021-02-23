Shailene Woodley confirmed that she is engaged to NFL star Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Rodgers, 37, recently announced that he was engaged but did not disclose Woodley's name at the time.

"Yes, we are engaged, but for us it's not new news, so it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah we've been engaged for a while," Woodley, 29, told Fallon on Monday.

"He's first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being, but I never thought I'd be engaged to somebody who threw balls for a living," she continued.

The actress mentioned how she still hasn't been to a football game due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was not a fan of the sport before meeting Rodgers.

"Before I met him, I'd never seen one football game before. I didn't really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar. When we met I knew he was a football guy, but I didn't know what kind of a football guy he was and I'm still constantly learning," Woodley said.

"I don't know him as a football guy. I know him as the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy! You know, that's the dude I know. He just happens to also be very good at sports," she continued.

Woodley stars in new film The Mauritanian with Jodie Foster, Benedict Cumberbatch and Tahar Rahim. The film shows how Muslim men were arrested and detained at Guantanamo Bay without ever being charged, following 9/11.

