Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Shadow and Bone.

The streaming service shared a premiere date, April 23, and first photos from the fantasy series Wednesday on Twitter.

"Welcome to the world of Shadow and Bone where there are dangerous forces and powerful magic at play - summoners, sharpshooters and thieves," the post reads. "Enter the world of the Grishaverse on April 23."

Shadow and Bone is based on Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows, the first two books in Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse novels. The series follows Alina Starkov, a young soldier who uses magic to unite her world and take on dangerous forces.

Jessie Mei Li plays Alina, with Ben Barnes as General Kirigan, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey and Archie Renaux as Malyen "Mal" Oretsec.

One of the photos shows Alina (Li) sharing a moment with Mal (Renaux), her childhood friend, while another depicts General Kirigan (Barnes), aka the Darkling.

"These photos offer a glimpse into the expansive, textured world Leigh created in her books," showrunner Eric Heisserer said in a statement. "We worked tirelessly to craft a lived-in feel for fictional lands like Ketterdam and Ravka, with invented languages, uniforms, currency, and artistic choices from set design to costuming."

Bardugo, who serves as an executive producer, said Shadow and Bone takes place in "a very different kind of fantasy world."

"Think Imperial Russia, not Medieval England, repeating rifles instead of broadswords," the author said. "It's a story about the people who have been told how much they don't matter proving how much they do. And it's been incredible to see that story take shape on such an epic scale, the battles, the magic, but also the relationships between the characters."