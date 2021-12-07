HBO Max announced Tuesday it has renewed The Sex Lives of College Girls for a second season. The season finale streams Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble created the series. Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Renee Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott star as freshmen at the fictional Essex University.

The characters come from different ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds. They each have different academic and extracurricular goals, as well as conflicting takes on monogamy.

College parties, hookups and heartbreaks abound on The Sex Lives of College Girls.

The Sex Lives of College Girls premiered Nov. 18. HBO Max reports that the viewership has grown 40% since its premiere.

HBO Max did not announce when production might begin on Season 2 or when it might return on the streaming service.

Kaling spoke with the Television Critics Association prior to the premiere of the show. At the time, Kaling said Sex Lives focuses on ambitious women who "came in there with a real singular purpose and one of them is also to have a lot of sex."