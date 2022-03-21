Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood has joined the cast of the film Seize Them!

The Hollywood Reporter said Monday that Wood, 27, will star in the upcoming British historical comedy.

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, Shrill actress Lolly Adefope, Nick Frost and Jessica Hynes have also joined the series.

Seize Them! takes place in Britain during the Dark Ages. The series follows Queen Dagan (Wood) after she toppled by a revolution led by Humble Joan (Coughlan). Dagan attempts to reclaim her throne with the help of Shulmay (Adefope) and Bobik (Frost).

The film is written by Andy Riley (Veep) and is directed by Curtis Vowell. Damian Jones and Matthew James serve as producers.

"We are very excited to be working with the funniest young actresses around today in Aimee, Lolly and Nichola as well as the epic Nick Frost and Jess Hynes," Jones said.

Seize Them! will film over six weeks in Kent and Wales.

Wood plays Aimee Gibbs on Sex Education, while Coughlan portrays Penelope Featherington on Bridgerton. Adefope played Fran on Shrill, which ended in May 2021 after three seasons.