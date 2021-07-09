'Sex and the City' stars reunite in first look at HBO Max reboot
UPI News Service, 07/09/2021
HBO Max is giving a glimpse of the Sex and the City reboot.
The streaming service shared a first look at the series, titled And Just Like That..., Friday on Instagram.
The photo reunites Sex and the City stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, who play Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbs and Charlotte York. The actresses are seen in costume while walking on the streets of New York City.
"And Just Like That... we're back #andjustlikethat #hbomax," HBO Max captioned the post.
And Just Like That... is a reboot of the HBO series Sex and the City, which aired for six seasons on HBO from 1998 to 2004.
