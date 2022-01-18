'Severance' trailer: Adam Scott uncovers sinister secret at work
UPI News Service, 01/18/2022
Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Severance.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller series Tuesday featuring Adam Scott as Mark, an employee at the mysterious Lumon Industries.
The preview shows Mark (Scott) agree to undergo severance, a procedure which leaves him with no memories of his life at home while at work, and vice versa.
Mark is promoted at work but begins to uncover a sinister secret within the company after his best friend and former co-worker shows up in his personal life.
"This daring experiment in 'work-life balance' is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work... and of himself," an official description reads.
