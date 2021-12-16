'Severance' trailer: Adam Scott stars in Ben Stiller thriller series
UPI News Service, 12/16/2021
Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Severance.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the sci-fi thriller Thursday featuring Adam Scott.
The preview shows Scott's character, Mark, and his co-workers undergo a procedure where their memories are surgically divided between their personal and professional lives.
"This experiment in 'work-life balance' is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work... and of himself," an official description reads.
