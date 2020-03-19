South Korean boy band Seventeen is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group shared a preview Thursday of its video for the Japanese single "Fallin' Flower."

The teaser shows the members of Seventeen dancing on a barren, snowy stage below a field of lush and vibrant flowers. The members are also seen breaking free of chains in a dance studio.

Seventeen will release "Fallin' Flower" and the full music video April 1.

Seventeen released its first Japanese EP, We Make You, in 2018. The group released its third Korean album, An Ode, in September.

Seventeen debuted as a group in 2015. The group consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino.

Woozi released a solo cover of the Yerin Baek song "Bye Bye My Blue" last week.