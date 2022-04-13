South Korean boy band Seventeen is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop group released a preview of its video for the song "Darl+ing" on Wednesday.

The "Darl+ing" teaser shows the members of Seventeen soak up the sun. The group is seen running through a sunny field and reading in a sunlit room.

Seventeen previously shared a mood teaser for the song. The group also released a "Voice Message" teaser on Tuesday.

"Darl+ing" is Seventeen's first English-language single. The group will release the song and the full music video Friday.

Seventeen last released the EP Attacca in October. The group consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK. Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino.

The8 released a new solo single, "Hai Cheng," and an accompanying music video in March.