South Korean boy band Seventeen is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop group released a single and music video for the English-language song "Darl+ing" on Friday.

In "Darl+ing," Seventeen sing about missing a loved one.

"You know without you I'm so lonely / When you're not here 911 calling / Into your heat again I'm diving / Darling you / Darling you, baby," the group sings.

"Darl+ing" marks Seventeen's first English single. The group told Billboard that the song is meant to be a thank you to its fans, known as CARAT.

"We always wanted to thank our global CARATs for all the love that they send to us and loving our songs even though they don't understand Korean, don't understand our language, but we're hoping that this album will serve as a gift to our CARATs to show how much we're thankful for their love and support," Joshua said.

"Darl+ing" will appear on Seventeen's forthcoming fourth studio album. The group's most recent full-length album, An Ode, was released in September 2019.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group is signed to Pledis and made its debut in 2015.