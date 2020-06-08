South Korean boy band Seventeen is gearing up to release its new EP.

The K-pop group shared a trailer Monday for the mini album, titled H: Journey of Youth.

The video shows the members of Seventeen on the set of a music video shoot. The singers reflect on their journey and their future as a group.

"The word 'travel' sounds like it's for fun, but 'journey' gives you a feeling of going on a search for a purpose," Wonwoo says.

Seventeen announced H on Sunday. The EP is slated for release June 22.

H will be Seventeen's first release since Big Hit Entertainment, home to BTS, became the majority shareholder of its label, Pledis Entertainment, in May. Seventeen released its third studio album, An Ode, in September 2019.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino.