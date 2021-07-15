South Korean boy band Seventeen has released a dance practice video for its song "Anyone."

The K-pop group shared a video Thursday that gives a behind-the-scenes look at a rehearsal for the song.

The video shows the members of Seventeen performing the "Anyone" choreography in a studio. The members wear casual outfits.

"Anyone" appears on Seventeen's EP Your Choice. The group released the mini album and a music video for "Ready to Love" in June.

Seventeen performed "Ready to Love" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! following the release of Your Choice.

Your Choice also features the songs "Heaven's Cloud," "Gam3 Bo1," "Wave" and "Same Dream, Same Mind, Same Night."

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group made its debut in 2015.