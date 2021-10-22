South Korean boy band Seventeen is back with new music.

The K-pop group released the EP Attacca and a music video for the song "Rock with You" on Friday.

The "Rock with You" video shows the members of Seventeen sing and dance as they express their willingness "to do everything and anything" for a loved one and "the heartfelt desire to be with their one and only," according to a press release.

Attacca also features the tracks "To You," "Crush," "Pang!," "Imperfect Love," "I Can't Run Away" and "2 Minus 1." "2 Minus 1" is Seventeen's first song entirely in English.

Attacca explores "the various forms and emotions of love that is universally encountered in our lives."

Seventeen chose the name "Attacca," a term used to denote an uninterrupted movement at the end of one musical piece to the next, to express the "unstoppable passion that fuels them to continuously move forward as well as their progressively deepening ways of expressing love from one story to the next."

Attacca is Seventeen's first new music since the EP Your Choice, released in June.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group made its debut in 2015.