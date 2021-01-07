South Korean boy band Seventeen took the stage on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop group performed its song "Home;Run" during Wednesday's episode of the CBS late-night talk show.

The members of Seventeen dressed as Late Late Show staff and switched to formalwear midway through the performance. The group sang and danced in front of a large "The Late Late Show" marquee sign.

Seventeen performed remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a video, the group said it hopes to visit the Late Late Show in person someday.

"Thank you for having us on the show. We hope you enjoy the 'Home;Run' and hope to see you again, in person," Seventeen said.

The performance marked Seventeen's U.S. late-night television debut.

"Home;Run" appears on Seventeen's EP ; [Semicolon], released in October. The album also features the songs "Do Re Mi," "Hey Buddy," "Light a Flame," "Ah! Love" and "All My Love."

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group made its debut in 2015.