South Korean boy band Seventeen is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group released a special video for the song "_World" on Tuesday.

The "_World" video shows the members of Seventeen perform the song with a live band.

"_World" appears on Seventeen's repackaged album Sector 17. The group released the album and the official "_World" music video last week.

Sector 17 is a repackaged version of Seventeen's album Face the Sun, released in May. The new album features four additional songs: "Circles," "_World," "Fallin' Flower" and "Cheers."

Seventeen also released a dance practice video for "_World" that shows the members rehearsing the song's choreography.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group is signed to Pledis and made its debut in 2015.