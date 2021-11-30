South Korean boy band Seventeen is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group released a video Tuesday for the Japanese single "Power of Love."

The "Power of Love" video opens with the members of Seventeen in snowy landscapes. With the power of love, the group finds warmth and sunshine.

"Power of Love" appears on a special single album set for release Dec. 8.

"Power of Love" is Seventeen's first Japanese single since "Not Alone," released in April. The group released its second Japanese EP, 24H, in September 2020.

Seventeen's most recent Korean release, the EP Attacca, was released in October. The EP features the title track "Rock with You."

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group made its debut in 2015.