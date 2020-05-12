South Korean boy band Seventeen is launching a new docuseries.

The K-pop group announced Tuesday that it will release the first episode of the series, titled Hit the Road, on its YouTube channel Friday.

Hit the Road consists of 15 episodes. New episodes will be released Wednesdays and Fridays, with the finale to air June 7.

Seventeen shared a teaser image for the docu-series but kept mum on other details.

Seventeen released its third studio album, An Ode, in September. The group returned to North America for a limited tour in January.

Seventeen released the new Japanese single "Fallin' Flower" in March.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group made its debut in 2015.