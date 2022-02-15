Seth Rogen described one of the worst dates he was on that resulted in him crying while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"I was terrible, I was a bad dater. I had terrible experiences dating women and I think the women who dated me also did not have the best experiences," Rogen said on Valentine's Day Monday after Kimmel asked if he dated a lot before marrying his wife Lauren Miller.

Rogen, 39, said in that in his 20s he went out to eat with a woman he was casually seeing for his birthday. The comedian used the opportunity to ask the woman to become his official girlfriend.

"I asked her around when the appetizers were arriving and she said no. And then I started crying. I was like we need to eat, like we can't leave. She was like, "It's your birthday,'" Rogen described.

"I had to sit there and this poor woman had to sit there with me as I wept into my truffle mac and cheese," Rogen continued before advising viewers to ask relationship questions at the end of a meal.