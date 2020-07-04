Seth Rogen plays a jaded modern-day New Yorker and an optimistic immigrant from early 20th century Eastern Europe in the trailer for the upcoming dramedy, An American Pickle.

Directed by Brandon Trost and written by Simon Rich, the film is set to debut on the HBO Max streaming service on Aug. 6.

Rogen plays Herschel Greenbaum, who wakes up 100 years after he falls into a vat of pickles and is presumed dead.

Reluctantly helping him navigate the much-changed world is his great-grandson Ben, a computer programmer, also played by Rogen.

The movie's ensemble includes Maya Erskine, Sarah Snook, Jorma Taccone and Kevin O'Rourke.